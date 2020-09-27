Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 28th. This is a boost from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) has increased its dividend by 34.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) has a payout ratio of 41.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) to earn $1.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.3%.

Get Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (OH) alerts:

Shares of FMAO opened at $20.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $225.14 million, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.17. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $31.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $17.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.30 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 21.97%. Equities research analysts predict that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) news, CEO Lars B. Eller acquired 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.90 per share, with a total value of $50,370.00. 9.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FMAO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.83.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (OH) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (OH) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.