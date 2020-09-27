Fireball (FIRE) Price Tops $2.95 on Major Exchanges

Fireball (CURRENCY:FIRE) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 27th. In the last week, Fireball has traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Fireball token can now be bought for about $2.95 or 0.00027032 BTC on popular exchanges. Fireball has a market capitalization of $63,771.27 and approximately $54.00 worth of Fireball was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 33% against the dollar and now trades at $86.99 or 0.00798244 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $343.19 or 0.03149271 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001746 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00010815 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006985 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003928 BTC.

About Fireball

Fireball (FIRE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 28th, 2014. Fireball’s total supply is 21,648 tokens. Fireball’s official Twitter account is @FirecoinX15 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fireball’s official website is fireball.network.

Buying and Selling Fireball

Fireball can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fireball directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fireball should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fireball using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

