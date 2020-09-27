First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $126.80 Million

Equities research analysts expect First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) to announce sales of $126.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $126.00 million and the highest is $127.60 million. First Financial Bankshares reported sales of $102.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will report full-year sales of $487.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $485.10 million to $489.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $476.00 million, with estimates ranging from $454.70 million to $497.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover First Financial Bankshares.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 37.70%. The company had revenue of $129.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.90 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FFIN. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised First Financial Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

Shares of First Financial Bankshares stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $27.35. The stock had a trading volume of 291,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,312. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.40 and a 200 day moving average of $28.51. First Financial Bankshares has a twelve month low of $20.70 and a twelve month high of $36.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.98%.

In other news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.33 per share, with a total value of $58,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 852,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,991,565.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael B. Denny bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.73 per share, with a total value of $30,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,914.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,504 shares of company stock valued at $104,619 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 540,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,517,000 after buying an additional 16,636 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,635,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 479.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 673,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,068,000 after buying an additional 556,925 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1,083.8% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 124,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,337,000 after buying an additional 113,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.19% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

