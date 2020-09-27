Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ:GMDA) Receives $16.60 Average PT from Analysts

Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ:GMDA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.75.

GMDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Gamida Cell in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Gamida Cell in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Gamida Cell in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gamida Cell in a report on Thursday, August 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMDA. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Gamida Cell by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,900,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,885 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,732,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,124,000. BVF Inc. IL grew its stake in shares of Gamida Cell by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,143,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,667 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Gamida Cell by 412.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,097,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after purchasing an additional 883,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMDA traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.25. The company had a trading volume of 76,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,511. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 6.69 and a current ratio of 6.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.93. Gamida Cell has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $7.70.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.11). Research analysts anticipate that Gamida Cell will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gamida Cell Company Profile

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer, and rare and serious hematologic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is NiCord, a nicotinamide (NAM)-expanded cord blood cell therapy that is in Phase III studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II studies in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

