Giant Price Reaches $0.0119 (GIC)

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 27th. In the last seven days, Giant has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. One Giant coin can currently be bought for about $0.0119 or 0.00000109 BTC on exchanges including $70.83, $50.68, $24.71 and $31.10. Giant has a total market cap of $99,995.79 and approximately $6,529.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.83 or 0.00448089 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00022229 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00011992 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00009448 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00009995 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000271 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00026316 BTC.

Giant Profile

Giant (CRYPTO:GIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. Giant’s total supply is 8,392,574 coins. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin. Giant’s official website is giantpay.network. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Giant Coin Trading

Giant can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $50.68, $10.42, $33.89, $31.10, $7.59, $5.63, $11.91, $24.71, $13.92, $18.98, $20.33 and $70.83. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Giant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Giant using one of the exchanges listed above.

