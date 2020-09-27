Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) will post $1.15 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Greif’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.19 billion and the lowest is $1.12 billion. Greif posted sales of $1.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Greif will report full year sales of $4.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.47 billion to $4.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.44 billion to $4.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Greif.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Greif had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The company’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Greif from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Greif from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Greif from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.57.

In other Greif news, SVP Ole G. Rosgaard bought 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.97 per share, with a total value of $249,547.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,097.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Greif during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Greif by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Greif by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Greif in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Greif by 40.0% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 46.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GEF traded up $0.89 on Friday, reaching $35.94. The stock had a trading volume of 186,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,551. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.09. Greif has a 12-month low of $23.65 and a 12-month high of $50.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

