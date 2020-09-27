Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Posted by on Sep 27th, 2020

Wall Street analysts expect that Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) will post $1.15 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Greif’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.19 billion and the lowest is $1.12 billion. Greif posted sales of $1.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Greif will report full year sales of $4.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.47 billion to $4.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.44 billion to $4.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Greif.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Greif had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The company’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Greif from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Greif from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Greif from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.57.

In other Greif news, SVP Ole G. Rosgaard bought 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.97 per share, with a total value of $249,547.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,097.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Greif during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Greif by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Greif by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Greif in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Greif by 40.0% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 46.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GEF traded up $0.89 on Friday, reaching $35.94. The stock had a trading volume of 186,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,551. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.09. Greif has a 12-month low of $23.65 and a 12-month high of $50.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

Read More: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Greif (GEF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Greif (NYSE:GEF)

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit