Grid Dynamics Holdings (NASDAQ:GDYN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $25.15 Million

Posted by on Sep 27th, 2020

Analysts expect that Grid Dynamics Holdings (NASDAQ:GDYN) will announce $25.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Grid Dynamics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $25.30 million and the lowest is $25.00 million. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grid Dynamics will report full-year sales of $109.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $108.80 million to $109.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $129.90 million, with estimates ranging from $129.00 million to $130.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Grid Dynamics.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $22.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.25 million.

GDYN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Grid Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Grid Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.88.

In other news, Director Shuo Zhang bought 10,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.61 per share, for a total transaction of $79,105.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,399 shares in the company, valued at $94,356.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lloyd Carney bought 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $52,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 960,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,962,153.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 27,295 shares of company stock worth $205,989 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $371,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $1,079,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Grid Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Grid Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GDYN traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.80. 188,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,636. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.49. Grid Dynamics has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $13.51.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics International, Inc is an engineering IT services company, provides transformative and mission-critical cloud solutions for retail, finance, and technology sectors. It offers big data engineering services, including consulting, design, implementation, and operational support of in-stream and batch processing pipelines; QA automation services, including UI, API, mobile, performance, batch processing, technical computing, regression, continuous, and integration testing services; test data and test environment management; quality KPI definition and tracking; test automation framework development; and best practices and toolset workshops; cloud engineering; UI/full stack engineering; release engineering / DevOps; and search engine and mobile application development services.

See Also: Compound Interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grid Dynamics (GDYN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit