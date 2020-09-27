Grid Dynamics Holdings (NASDAQ:GDYN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $25.15 Million

Analysts expect that Grid Dynamics Holdings (NASDAQ:GDYN) will announce $25.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Grid Dynamics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $25.30 million and the lowest is $25.00 million. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grid Dynamics will report full-year sales of $109.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $108.80 million to $109.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $129.90 million, with estimates ranging from $129.00 million to $130.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Grid Dynamics.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $22.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.25 million.

GDYN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Grid Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Grid Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.88.

In other news, Director Shuo Zhang bought 10,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.61 per share, for a total transaction of $79,105.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,399 shares in the company, valued at $94,356.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lloyd Carney bought 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $52,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 960,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,962,153.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 27,295 shares of company stock worth $205,989 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $371,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $1,079,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Grid Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Grid Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GDYN traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.80. 188,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,636. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.49. Grid Dynamics has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $13.51.

Grid Dynamics International, Inc is an engineering IT services company, provides transformative and mission-critical cloud solutions for retail, finance, and technology sectors. It offers big data engineering services, including consulting, design, implementation, and operational support of in-stream and batch processing pipelines; QA automation services, including UI, API, mobile, performance, batch processing, technical computing, regression, continuous, and integration testing services; test data and test environment management; quality KPI definition and tracking; test automation framework development; and best practices and toolset workshops; cloud engineering; UI/full stack engineering; release engineering / DevOps; and search engine and mobile application development services.

