HeroNode (HER) Price Down 33.3% Over Last Week

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded up 9.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 27th. One HeroNode token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, Bilaxy, IDEX and Token Store. HeroNode has a market cap of $85,435.85 and $125.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HeroNode has traded 33.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HeroNode alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009186 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.66 or 0.00244362 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00098673 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00039617 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $171.09 or 0.01567975 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000246 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00192266 BTC.

HeroNode Token Profile

HeroNode launched on May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,099,244,081 tokens. HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node . The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HeroNode is medium.com/@hero_node . The official website for HeroNode is heronode.io

Buying and Selling HeroNode

HeroNode can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Token Store, Bibox, LBank and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeroNode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeroNode should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HeroNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HeroNode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HeroNode and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.