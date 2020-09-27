Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc (LON:HIK) Receives GBX 2,475 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc (LON:HIK) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,475 ($32.34).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HIK. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 2,200 ($28.75) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt lifted their target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,380 ($31.10) to GBX 2,860 ($37.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

Shares of LON:HIK traded up GBX 29 ($0.38) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 2,570 ($33.58). 231,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729,797. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,439.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,278.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.17. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of GBX 1,596 ($20.85) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,698 ($35.25). The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.79.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.37%.

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment manufactures, markets, and sells generic injectable products for therapeutic categories, including oncology and anti-viral products to hospitals.

