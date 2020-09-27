Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI) will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Hollysys Automation Technologies’ earnings. Hollysys Automation Technologies also reported earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Hollysys Automation Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hollysys Automation Technologies.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.45). Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 15.77%.

HOLI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.63.

HOLI traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.62. 182,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,547. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.65. The company has a market cap of $640.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 12-month low of $9.52 and a 12-month high of $17.59.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 23,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 9,067 shares in the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation and control technologies and products in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS-NMS DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

