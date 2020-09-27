ICON Trading Down 7.1% This Week (ICX)

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 27th. ICON has a total market cap of $237.00 million and $12.95 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ICON has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. One ICON coin can now be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00003833 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Allbit, Gate.io, HitBTC and Bithumb.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009190 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $26.56 or 0.00243711 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00098960 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00039705 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $170.02 or 0.01559971 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000246 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00020215 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000681 BTC.

About ICON

ICON uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 857,983,102 coins and its circulating supply is 567,322,209 coins. The official website for ICON is www.icon.foundation . ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ICON

ICON can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit, Gate.io, CoinTiger, Upbit, IDEX, COSS, Bitbns, Rfinex, DragonEX, Bithumb, HitBTC, Huobi, Binance, OOOBTC, ABCC, OKEx and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

