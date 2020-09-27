Imdex Limited Declares Final Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:IMD)

Imdex Limited (ASX:IMD) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, August 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.007 per share on Tuesday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of A$1.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$1.21.

Imdex Company Profile

Imdex Limited provides mining equipment, technology, and services for the minerals industry in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, sells, and rents drilling fluids, solids removal equipment, downhole instrumentation, and data management and analytical software for drilling optimization and geological modelling.

