Imdex Limited Declares Final Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:IMD)

Imdex Limited (ASX:IMD) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, August 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.007 per share on Tuesday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 28th.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of A$1.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$1.21.
Imdex Company Profile
