ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $14.72 Million

Posted by on Sep 27th, 2020

Wall Street analysts expect that ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) will report $14.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for ImmunoGen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $16.70 million. ImmunoGen posted sales of $13.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will report full-year sales of $62.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $60.56 million to $64.55 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $52.63 million, with estimates ranging from $14.30 million to $77.25 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ImmunoGen.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $15.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.29 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IMGN shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.25.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMGN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ImmunoGen by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,621,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,997 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in ImmunoGen by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 100,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 9,210 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in ImmunoGen by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 30,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 10,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen in the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IMGN traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $3.68. 1,186,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,728,445. ImmunoGen has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $7.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.03. The company has a market cap of $642.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 2.16.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

