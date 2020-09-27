IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) Receives $29.80 Consensus PT from Brokerages

IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered IMPINJ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised IMPINJ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of IMPINJ in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on IMPINJ from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on IMPINJ from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

Get IMPINJ alerts:

In other news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 6,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total transaction of $164,699.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,807,793.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $58,071.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,333.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in IMPINJ by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,165,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,469,000 after purchasing an additional 6,456 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in IMPINJ by 860.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 30,742 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in IMPINJ by 30.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in IMPINJ by 6.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in IMPINJ during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PI stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.46. The company had a trading volume of 155,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,932. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.36 and a 200-day moving average of $23.85. IMPINJ has a one year low of $11.47 and a one year high of $37.99. The stock has a market cap of $581.89 million, a PE ratio of -16.97 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $26.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.80 million. IMPINJ had a negative return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that IMPINJ will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

About IMPINJ

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for IMPINJ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMPINJ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.