ION One Day Volume Reaches $1,817.00 (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 27th. One ION coin can now be purchased for about $0.0249 or 0.00000228 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ION has traded up 11.2% against the dollar. ION has a total market cap of $336,923.00 and approximately $1,817.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00006122 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00015921 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00020161 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000364 BTC.

ION Coin Profile

ION uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,444,211 coins and its circulating supply is 13,544,211 coins. The official message board for ION is medium.com/@ionomy . ION’s official website is ionomy.com . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here

ION Coin Trading

