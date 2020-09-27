IOTA Price Tops $0.27 on Exchanges (MIOTA)

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 27th. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $740.46 million and $6.40 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00002444 BTC on exchanges including Binance, OKEx, Coinone and Bitfinex. Over the last week, IOTA has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get IOTA alerts:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00208104 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000908 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000162 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEXON (DXN) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

IOTA (MIOTA) is a coin. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org . The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org . IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

IOTA Coin Trading

IOTA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ovis, Exrates, Binance, Cobinhood, OKEx, Coinone, Gate.io, Huobi, Bitfinex, CoinFalcon, HitBTC, FCoin and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IOTA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOTA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.