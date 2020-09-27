Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.78.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Jabil from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Jabil from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jabil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Jabil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Jabil from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th.

Shares of NYSE JBL traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.44. 2,504,413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,425,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.94. Jabil has a 52 week low of $17.63 and a 52 week high of $44.20. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.34, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.17.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. Jabil had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jabil will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.68%.

In related news, Director Timothy L. Main sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 292,583 shares in the company, valued at $10,240,405. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBL. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil in the second quarter worth about $9,263,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil in the second quarter worth about $202,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Jabil by 266.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 24,466 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Jabil in the second quarter worth about $946,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Jabil in the second quarter worth about $771,000. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

