Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.15-1.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.7-7.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.18 billion.Jabil also updated its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 1.15-1.35 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $33.44 on Friday. Jabil has a 52-week low of $17.63 and a 52-week high of $44.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.68 and its 200 day moving average is $30.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. Jabil had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Jabil’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jabil will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.68%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JBL shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised Jabil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded Jabil from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jabil from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Jabil from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Jabil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.78.

In other news, Director Timothy L. Main sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 292,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,240,405. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.