Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) Receives $17.96 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.96.

JELD has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Jeld-Wen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Bank of America upgraded Jeld-Wen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Jeld-Wen from $13.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Benchmark downgraded Jeld-Wen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jeld-Wen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.

JELD traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.17. 404,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.96. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.82. Jeld-Wen has a one year low of $6.06 and a one year high of $27.00.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $992.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.53 million. Jeld-Wen had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 1.15%. Jeld-Wen’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jeld-Wen will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JELD. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jeld-Wen by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,129,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,851,000 after buying an additional 3,627,176 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Jeld-Wen by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,934,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,474,000 after buying an additional 398,027 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Jeld-Wen by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,641,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,972,000 after buying an additional 142,601 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jeld-Wen by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,276,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,419,000 after buying an additional 262,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jeld-Wen by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 932,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,070,000 after buying an additional 61,751 shares in the last quarter. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jeld-Wen Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

