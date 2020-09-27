Just Group PLC (LON:JUST) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Just Group PLC (LON:JUST) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 74.25 ($0.97).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut Just Group to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 66 ($0.86) to GBX 60 ($0.78) in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Just Group in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Just Group from GBX 59 ($0.77) to GBX 52 ($0.68) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

JUST stock traded down GBX 0.54 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 42.22 ($0.55). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,205,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,771,761. The company has a market cap of $437.01 million and a PE ratio of 1.05. Just Group has a 12 month low of GBX 41.22 ($0.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 87.81 ($1.15). The company has a current ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 49.16 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 51.63.

About Just Group

Just Group Plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. The company offers de-risking solutions, individually underwritten retirement income products, long term care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. It also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

