Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 27th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages expect Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) to announce $0.37 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. Keurig Dr Pepper posted earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.41. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Keurig Dr Pepper.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 7.91%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share.

KDP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Olivier Goudet bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $581,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,743,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mondelez International, Inc. sold 14,071,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total transaction of $414,419,280.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 170,725,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,027,852,663.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 225.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 57.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 36.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.12% of the company’s stock.

KDP stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.88. The stock had a trading volume of 4,276,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,211,132. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1-year low of $18.98 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

Earnings History and Estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP)

