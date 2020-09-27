Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) to announce $0.37 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. Keurig Dr Pepper posted earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.41. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Keurig Dr Pepper.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 7.91%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share.

KDP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Olivier Goudet bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $581,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,743,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mondelez International, Inc. sold 14,071,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total transaction of $414,419,280.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 170,725,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,027,852,663.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 225.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 57.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 36.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.12% of the company’s stock.

KDP stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.88. The stock had a trading volume of 4,276,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,211,132. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1-year low of $18.98 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

