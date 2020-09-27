KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:KREF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:KREF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.92.

KREF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Citigroup lowered KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

In other KKR Real Estate Finance Trust news, major shareholder Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical sold 2,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $48,551.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 20,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $382,154.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 133,570 shares of company stock valued at $2,476,884. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 55.7% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 312.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.70. 140,888 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,472. The company has a market capitalization of $991.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 517.56 and a quick ratio of 517.56. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 52-week low of $6.84 and a 52-week high of $22.03.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 21.52%. On average, research analysts predict that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.30%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.99%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

