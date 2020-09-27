Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Brokerages predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) will post sales of $1.14 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.17 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation posted sales of $1.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will report full year sales of $4.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.40 billion to $4.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.60 billion to $5.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Knight-Swift Transportation.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 6.14%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.12.

Knight-Swift Transportation stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,274,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,282,407. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.25. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12-month low of $27.54 and a 12-month high of $47.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.75%.

In related news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 2,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total transaction of $121,399.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,199 shares in the company, valued at $54,110.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total transaction of $4,606,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,781.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,922 shares of company stock valued at $9,229,179 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KNX. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 32.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 261.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 100,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 72,541 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 23.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 496,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,291,000 after purchasing an additional 93,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.35% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

