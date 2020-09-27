Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $315.07.

TREE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lendingtree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Lendingtree from $265.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Lendingtree from $250.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Lendingtree from $275.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Lendingtree in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of TREE traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $302.84. 68,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,641. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Lendingtree has a 52-week low of $135.72 and a 52-week high of $392.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $310.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.00. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -356.28 and a beta of 2.35.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.93. Lendingtree had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $184.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Lendingtree’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lendingtree will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Neil Salvage sold 24,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $8,095,750.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 26,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,753,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jill Olmstead sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.32, for a total transaction of $469,448.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at $83,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Lendingtree by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 22,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,572,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lendingtree by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Lendingtree during the 2nd quarter valued at about $401,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lendingtree by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 28,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,387,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lendingtree by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

About Lendingtree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

