Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $94.88 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) will announce sales of $94.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $26.15 million to $163.61 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $294.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 67.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $87.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $37.00 million to $180.97 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $20.99 million, with estimates ranging from $590,000.00 to $47.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lexicon Pharmaceuticals.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.16% and a net margin of 12.26%.

LXRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.37.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.52. The stock had a trading volume of 739,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,745. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.80 million, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.34. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $5.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 5,629 shares in the last quarter.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

