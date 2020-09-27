Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $94.88 Million

Posted by on Sep 27th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) will announce sales of $94.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $26.15 million to $163.61 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $294.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 67.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $87.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $37.00 million to $180.97 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $20.99 million, with estimates ranging from $590,000.00 to $47.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lexicon Pharmaceuticals.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.16% and a net margin of 12.26%.

LXRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.37.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.52. The stock had a trading volume of 739,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,745. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.80 million, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.34. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $5.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 5,629 shares in the last quarter.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

Further Reading: Capital Gains

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit