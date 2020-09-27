Lightstreams (PHT) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2,944.00

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 27th. Lightstreams has a total market capitalization of $1.75 million and $2,944.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lightstreams coin can currently be bought for $0.0381 or 0.00000349 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Lightstreams has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001433 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00042584 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005158 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006892 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $514.79 or 0.04723400 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009189 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00056656 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002160 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00033447 BTC.

Lightstreams Profile

Lightstreams (PHT) is a coin. It launched on March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,928,016 coins. The official website for Lightstreams is lightstreams.io . The official message board for Lightstreams is medium.com/lightstreams . Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Lightstreams Coin Trading

Lightstreams can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightstreams should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightstreams using one of the exchanges listed above.

