Linx S.A. (NASDAQ:LINX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Linx S.A. (NASDAQ:LINX) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.10.

LINX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Linx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Linx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. HSBC lowered shares of Linx from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Linx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Linx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.30 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

Shares of LINX stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $6.27. The stock had a trading volume of 12,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,058. Linx has a twelve month low of $2.83 and a twelve month high of $9.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.72.

Linx (NASDAQ:LINX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Linx in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Linx in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Linx in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Linx in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Linx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000.

Linx Company Profile

Linx SA, through its subsidiaries, provides management software solutions for the retail market in Brazil and internationally. It offers enterprise resource planning, and point of sale or point of service (POS) management software; and connectivity, electronic fund transfer, e-commerce, and customer relationship management solutions.

