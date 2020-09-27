Lisk (LSK) Trading 7.9% Lower Over Last Week

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 27th. In the last seven days, Lisk has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for about $1.23 or 0.00011268 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, OKEx, Livecoin and Bit-Z. Lisk has a market cap of $154.88 million and approximately $2.18 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00022726 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00022137 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004367 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00009468 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00009716 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 142,002,700 coins and its circulating supply is 125,970,644 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lisk’s official website is lisk.io . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lisk’s official message board is forum.lisk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Lisk Coin Trading

Lisk can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbe, Poloniex, Exrates, Upbit, COSS, Bit-Z, CoinEgg, Bitbns, BitBay, Gate.io, Cryptopia, Huobi, Livecoin, ChaoEX, HitBTC, LiteBit.eu, Coindeal, Binance, YoBit, Bittrex, Coinroom and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

