LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $92.57 Million

Brokerages expect that LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) will announce $92.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for LivePerson’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $92.35 million and the highest is $92.80 million. LivePerson posted sales of $75.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that LivePerson will report full year sales of $359.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $357.73 million to $361.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $441.88 million, with estimates ranging from $429.96 million to $450.66 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow LivePerson.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.11. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 33.59% and a negative return on equity of 57.08%. The business had revenue of $91.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.00 million.

LPSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of LivePerson from $33.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of LivePerson from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of LivePerson from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of LivePerson from $49.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. LivePerson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

LPSN stock traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.04. The company had a trading volume of 472,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,933. LivePerson has a 1 year low of $14.08 and a 1 year high of $63.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.20 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.75.

In related news, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 1,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $48,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Wesemann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $41,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,241,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,598 shares of company stock worth $3,437,103. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 51.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 157,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 53,295 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in LivePerson by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 197,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after buying an additional 4,236 shares during the last quarter. AXA increased its position in LivePerson by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 115,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 10,690 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in LivePerson by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 469,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LivePerson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $290,000. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

