M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $961.77 Million

Brokerages expect M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) to post $961.77 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for M.D.C.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $940.40 million to $980.20 million. M.D.C. reported sales of $772.66 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that M.D.C. will report full year sales of $3.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.75 billion to $3.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.23 billion to $5.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover M.D.C..

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.48. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $886.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MDC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on M.D.C. from $38.50 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. BofA Securities upgraded M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Bank of America upgraded M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded M.D.C. from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

MDC stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.57. The company had a trading volume of 424,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,118. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.64 and a 200-day moving average of $34.81. M.D.C. has a one year low of $15.75 and a one year high of $48.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

In related news, CEO Larry A. Mizel sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total value of $8,704,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,953,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 21,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total value of $964,011.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,611 shares in the company, valued at $5,739,942.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 864,771 shares of company stock worth $38,604,311. 25.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 982 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,826 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

