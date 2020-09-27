Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Releases Q2 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) updated its second quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.71-0.81 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $270-285 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $240 million.Methode Electronics also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.77-0.87 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Methode Electronics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of MEI opened at $27.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.96 and its 200-day moving average is $29.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Methode Electronics has a 12-month low of $21.76 and a 12-month high of $41.70.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $190.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.30 million. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The business’s revenue was down 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.10%.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

