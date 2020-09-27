Monero Classic Price Up 25% Over Last Week (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 27th. Over the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded 25% higher against the dollar. Monero Classic has a market capitalization of $5.05 million and $107.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero Classic coin can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00002418 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $97.97 or 0.00898904 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003509 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000064 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 639% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000387 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

Monero Classic (XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

Monero Classic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

