Monero Reaches 1-Day Volume of $684.33 Million (XMR)

Monero (CURRENCY:XMR) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 27th. One Monero coin can now be purchased for $97.97 or 0.00898904 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, CoinEx, HitBTC and Exrates. Over the last week, Monero has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar. Monero has a total market capitalization of $1.74 billion and $684.33 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003509 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002418 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000064 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 639% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000387 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 17,711,244 coins. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org . Monero’s official website is www.monero.cc . Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ring Signature The Basics In cryptography, a ring signature is a type of digital signature that can be performed by any member of a group of users that each have keys. Therefore, a message signed with a ring signature is endorsed by someone in a particular group of people. One of the security properties of a ring signature is that it should be computationally infeasible to determine which of the group members' keys was used to produce the signature. For instance, a ring signature could be used to provide an anonymous signature from “a high-ranking White House official”, without revealing which official signed the message. Ring signatures are right for this application because the anonymity of a ring signature cannot be revoked, and because the group for a ring signature can be improvised (requires no prior setup). Application to Monero A ring signature makes use of your account keys and a number of public keys (also known as outputs) pulled from the blockchain using a triangular distribution method. Over the course of time, past outputs could be used multiple times to form possible signer participants. In a “ring” of possible signers, all ring members are equal and valid. There is no way an outside observer can tell which of the possible signers in a signature group belongs to your account. So, ring signatures ensure that transaction outputs are untraceable. Moreover, there are no fungibility issues with Monero given that every transaction output has plausible deniability (e.g. the network can not tell which outputs are spent or unspent). To read how Monero gives you privacy by default (unlinkability), see stealth addresses. “

Buying and Selling Monero

Monero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Nanex, OKEx, Kraken, Upbit, Binance, Bitbns, HitBTC, Tux Exchange, BTC Trade UA, B2BX, Bisq, DragonEX, Graviex, Cryptomate, SouthXchange, Gate.io, Exmo, Coindeal, Mercatox, Huobi, Poloniex, Trade Satoshi, BTC-Alpha, CoinEx, Coinroom, Braziliex, Ovis, BitBay, Instant Bitex, OpenLedger DEX, Livecoin, TradeOgre, Coinut, LiteBit.eu, Liquid, Cryptopia, Bitlish, Stocks.Exchange, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Crex24, Bithumb, Exrates, Coinbe, Bitfinex and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

