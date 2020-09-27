NAGA Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6,796.00 (NGC)

NAGA (CURRENCY:NGC) traded 21.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 27th. One NAGA token can currently be purchased for $0.0405 or 0.00000371 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Sistemkoin, Bittrex and IDEX. In the last seven days, NAGA has traded up 34.7% against the US dollar. NAGA has a total market capitalization of $2.91 million and approximately $6,796.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NAGA alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00042574 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005165 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006900 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $517.58 or 0.04743396 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009183 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00056780 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002155 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00033459 BTC.

NAGA Profile

NGC is a token. Its launch date was November 4th, 2017. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,960,165 tokens. NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NAGA is www.thenagacoin.com

Buying and Selling NAGA

NAGA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, HitBTC, Sistemkoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAGA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NAGA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NAGA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NAGA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NAGA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.