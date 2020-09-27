NEM (XEM) Price Up 7.6% Over Last Week

NEM (CURRENCY:XEM) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 27th. One NEM coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001118 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, LiteBit.eu, Bitbns and YoBit. Over the last week, NEM has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. NEM has a total market cap of $1.10 billion and approximately $29.69 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

NEM Profile

NEM (CRYPTO:XEM) is a proof-of-importance (PoI) coin that uses the ProofofImportance hashing algorithm. It launched on March 31st, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for NEM is forum.nem.io. NEM’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. NEM’s official website is nem.io.

NEM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Coinbe, Huobi, Bithumb, Upbit, Coinsuper, Bitbns, Koineks, Poloniex, Exrates, Livecoin, BTC-Alpha, COSS, Liquid, Zaif, Iquant, OpenLedger DEX, Indodax, BTC Trade UA, YoBit, Kuna, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, OKEx, Cryptomate, CoinTiger, Binance, B2BX, Cryptopia, HitBTC and Kryptono. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

