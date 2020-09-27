Neo Price Tops $21.02 on Top Exchanges (NEO)

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 27th. Neo has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion and approximately $500.50 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neo coin can currently be purchased for $21.02 or 0.00192858 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, ZB.COM, Koinex and Coinrail. In the last week, Neo has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009185 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00243465 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00098646 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00039710 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.59 or 0.01556183 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000246 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009293 BTC.

About Neo

Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neo’s official website is neo.org . Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Neo

Neo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, ZB.COM, OTCBTC, Bibox, Bittrex, DragonEX, TDAX, Tidebit, Exrates, Ovis, Huobi, Upbit, BigONE, COSS, Binance, LBank, Bitbns, Switcheo Network, Cobinhood, Kucoin, HitBTC, Koinex, Liquid, BCEX, Coinnest, Coinsuper, Gate.io, Cryptopia, BitForex, Livecoin, OKEx, CoinEgg, BitMart, Bitinka, Bitfinex, Allcoin, CoinEx and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

