Netscientific (LON:NSCI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Netscientific (LON:NSCI) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX (11) (($0.14)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of LON NSCI opened at GBX 62 ($0.81) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 40.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 14.41. The company has a market cap of $4.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.56. Netscientific has a 12-month low of GBX 0.55 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 200 ($2.61).

About Netscientific

NetScientific plc is a venture capital firm specializing in seed, early and mid stage investments. The firm focuses to invest in transformative biomedical and healthcare technologies focusing on digital health, diagnostics, and therapeutics sectors. It also prefers to invest in companies that significantly improve the health and well-being of people with chronic diseases.

