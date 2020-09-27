Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) Receives $72.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.69.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Fundamental Research upped their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $74.64 to $75.59 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th.

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.42. 3,833,838 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,634,563. The company has a market cap of $49.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.81. Newmont Goldcorp has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $72.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.92 and a 200 day moving average of $59.87.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 36.79% and a return on equity of 5.70%. Sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Goldcorp will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.76%.

In other news, EVP Dean Gehring sold 1,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $109,138.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,869.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $828,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,587,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,958 shares of company stock valued at $4,226,041. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 11.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,885,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,536,410,000 after buying an additional 2,459,265 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 9.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,982,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $632,066,000 after buying an additional 1,236,186 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,914,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,091,000 after buying an additional 44,338 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 4.0% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,330,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $286,288,000 after buying an additional 242,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 9.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,500,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,046,000 after buying an additional 457,700 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Newmont Goldcorp

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

