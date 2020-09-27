Nicolet Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:NCBS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Nicolet Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:NCBS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.33.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a research note on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Get Nicolet Bankshares alerts:

Nicolet Bankshares stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,816. The company has a market capitalization of $570.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.80. Nicolet Bankshares has a 12 month low of $45.33 and a 12 month high of $75.99.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $49.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.00 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 10.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nicolet Bankshares will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Nicolet Bankshares news, SVP Patrick Joseph Madson sold 1,000 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.04, for a total value of $59,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Bruce Atwell sold 3,000 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $180,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,586,000 after purchasing an additional 15,953 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 734,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,086,000 after purchasing an additional 31,676 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 36,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 7,847 shares during the last quarter. 37.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Nicolet Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicolet Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.