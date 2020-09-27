Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.43.

OTIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th.

Otis Worldwide stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.55. 1,557,768 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,796,869. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.57. Otis Worldwide has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $65.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Truehand Inc acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

