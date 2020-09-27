Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.75-1.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.08. Owens & Minor also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.75-1.90 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. CSFB increased their price objective on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Owens & Minor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Sunday, August 9th. Bank of America upgraded Owens & Minor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Owens & Minor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Owens & Minor from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.19.

Shares of NYSE:OMI opened at $20.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. Owens & Minor has a 1 year low of $3.63 and a 1 year high of $22.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.59.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. Owens & Minor’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Owens & Minor will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is 1.79%.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

