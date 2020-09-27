Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.75-1.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.08. Owens & Minor also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.75-1.90 EPS.

OMI opened at $20.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.83 and a 200-day moving average of $9.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.77, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.59. Owens & Minor has a 12-month low of $3.63 and a 12-month high of $22.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Owens & Minor will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is currently 1.79%.

OMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Owens & Minor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Cfra increased their price objective on Owens & Minor from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upgraded Owens & Minor from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Owens & Minor presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.19.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

