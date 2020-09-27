Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Receives $73.17 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.17.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PAYX shares. BidaskClub upgraded Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Paychex from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Paychex from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Paychex from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 4,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $318,268.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,294,720.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 396,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $29,076,602.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,767 shares in the company, valued at $4,457,867.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 616,149 shares of company stock worth $45,164,779 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 213.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,896,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654,543 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Paychex by 771.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,725,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,449,000 after buying an additional 2,412,651 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Paychex by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,945,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,910,000 after buying an additional 1,272,990 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Paychex by 156.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,897,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,362,000 after buying an additional 1,157,883 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at $62,746,000. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Paychex stock traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.70. 1,328,424 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,282,481. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.92. Paychex has a one year low of $47.87 and a one year high of $90.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $915.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.68 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.76% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

