Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) to announce earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Pegasystems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Pegasystems reported earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 65.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Pegasystems will report full-year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Pegasystems.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $227.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. Pegasystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on PEGA shares. BidaskClub raised Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Pegasystems from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Pegasystems in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Pegasystems from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Pegasystems in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pegasystems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.33.

In other news, VP Michael R. Pyle sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.05, for a total transaction of $982,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,376 shares in the company, valued at $2,277,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.36, for a total value of $101,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,690 shares of company stock valued at $3,988,937. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems stock traded up $2.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.86. The stock had a trading volume of 215,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,529. Pegasystems has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $135.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of -125.12 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is currently -9.60%.

Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

