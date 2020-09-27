Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $45.40 Million

Analysts expect that Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) will announce $45.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Preferred Bank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $45.79 million and the lowest is $45.10 million. Preferred Bank posted sales of $43.21 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will report full-year sales of $178.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $177.40 million to $181.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $180.13 million, with estimates ranging from $176.10 million to $184.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Preferred Bank.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.28. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $43.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.39 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Preferred Bank in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Preferred Bank in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Preferred Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

Shares of PFBC traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.42. The stock had a trading volume of 41,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,645. Preferred Bank has a 1 year low of $20.04 and a 1 year high of $64.50. The firm has a market cap of $472.87 million, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.67 and its 200 day moving average is $37.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Preferred Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,594,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Preferred Bank by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 459,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,550,000 after purchasing an additional 29,879 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Preferred Bank by 279.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 291,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,856,000 after purchasing an additional 214,702 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Preferred Bank by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Preferred Bank by 655.6% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 77,611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 67,339 shares during the period. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

