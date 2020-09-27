Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Radware’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.17. Radware reported earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Radware will report full year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Radware.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $58.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.99 million. Radware had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RDWR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Radware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Radware from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Radware in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Radware in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Radware currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.33.

Shares of RDWR traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.15. 175,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,251. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.60. Radware has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $26.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDWR. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Radware by 450.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,174,744 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,752,000 after buying an additional 961,378 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in Radware by 75.1% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,107,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,336,000 after buying an additional 474,973 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Radware by 23.8% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,836,453 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,783,000 after buying an additional 352,585 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Radware by 16.8% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,561,193 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,079,000 after buying an additional 224,906 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Radware by 110.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 271,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,403,000 after buying an additional 142,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

