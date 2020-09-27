Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $102.99 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) will announce sales of $102.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Rambus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $102.97 million and the highest is $103.00 million. Rambus posted sales of $101.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Rambus will report full-year sales of $415.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $415.00 million to $416.11 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $438.29 million, with estimates ranging from $431.60 million to $442.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Rambus.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.34). Rambus had a negative net margin of 18.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $59.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Rambus’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RMBS. BidaskClub cut shares of Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rambus from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Rambus from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Rambus has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.29. The stock had a trading volume of 343,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,636. Rambus has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $16.98. The company has a quick ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 8.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.75. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.41, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.93.

In related news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 2,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $33,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,946,104. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Stang sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $257,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,884 shares of company stock valued at $319,680 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Rambus by 7.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,272,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,422,000 after purchasing an additional 309,701 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Rambus by 2.8% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,026,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,009,000 after purchasing an additional 83,540 shares in the last quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Rambus by 26.1% during the first quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,301,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,548,000 after acquiring an additional 476,666 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Rambus by 4.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,913,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,083,000 after acquiring an additional 83,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Rambus by 16.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,666,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,498,000 after acquiring an additional 231,187 shares in the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Memory and Interfaces, Rambus Security, and Emerging Solutions. The Memory and Interfaces division engages in the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces.

