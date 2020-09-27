Rapidz 24-Hour Volume Tops $22,928.00 (RPZX)

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded 13% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 27th. Rapidz has a total market cap of $1.90 million and approximately $22,928.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rapidz has traded 65.4% lower against the dollar. One Rapidz token can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009190 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $26.56 or 0.00243711 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00098960 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00039705 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $170.02 or 0.01559971 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000246 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00192164 BTC.

Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,717,253,284 tokens. The official website for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io . The official message board for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io/blog

Rapidz can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapidz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rapidz using one of the exchanges listed above.

