Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $167.73 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) will post sales of $167.73 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Renasant’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $171.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $158.70 million. Renasant posted sales of $146.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renasant will report full year sales of $648.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $637.80 million to $661.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $598.85 million, with estimates ranging from $573.90 million to $651.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Renasant.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.06. Renasant had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $169.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RNST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renasant from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $28.50 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Renasant from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Renasant by 31.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 15,477 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Renasant by 143.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,435,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,210 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Renasant by 41.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Renasant by 140.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 10,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Renasant by 8.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 839,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,327,000 after purchasing an additional 68,592 shares during the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:RNST traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.96. The stock had a trading volume of 217,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,775. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Renasant has a one year low of $18.22 and a one year high of $36.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

