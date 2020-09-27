RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RNLSY. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RENAULT S A/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RENAULT S A/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RENAULT S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of RENAULT S A/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of RENAULT S A/ADR in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

OTCMKTS:RNLSY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.00. The stock had a trading volume of 19,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,232. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of -41.63 and a beta of 1.53. RENAULT S A/ADR has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $12.26.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

